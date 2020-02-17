UrduPoint.com
European Council President Highlights Role Of EU-US Alliance In Conversation With Pelosi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:13 PM

European Council President Highlights Role of EU-US Alliance in Conversation With Pelosi

European Council President Charles Michel on Monday stressed the importance of the transatlantic alliance between the European Union and the United States, as well as shared EU-US values with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Monday stressed the importance of the transatlantic alliance between the European Union and the United States, as well as shared EU-US values with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"In my discussion with @SpeakerPelosi this morning I underlined our transatlantic alliance remains indispensable in meeting today's complex challenges. We share values and cherish freedom so we have only to gain from a strong cooperation," Michel tweeted.

Speaker Pelosi also met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen earlier in the day.

The US and EU enjoy cooperation in various areas, including science, economy, culture, and security within the framework of the 1990 Transatlantic Declaration. However, in recent years the relations between the two sides has become strained due to difference of opinion between the EU leadership and US President Donald Trump on various political and economic issues.

