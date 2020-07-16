UrduPoint.com
European Council President Invites Leaders of EU States to Partake in Summit on July 17-18

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel has sent an invitation to heads of state and parliament of the EU countries so that they will take part in a summit in Brussels on Friday-Saturday and discuss the post-coronavirus economic recovery, the council said in a statement.

"On Friday, for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we will be able to meet again here in Brussels. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed many lives across Europe and dealt a serious blow to our economies and societies. It continues to impact our lives. All our efforts must focus on building a sustainable recovery.

To that end, our meeting this week will be dedicated to the Multiannual Financial Framework and the Recovery Plan," the statement said on late Wednesday.

Michel stressed the need to find an agreement on the economic recovery plan.

"Finding agreement will require hard work and political will on the part of all. Now is the time. A deal is essential. We will need to find workable solutions and come to an agreement, for the greater benefit of our citizens," the statement said.

The summit will start at 10:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on Friday.

