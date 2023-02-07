European Council President Invites Zelenskyy to EU Summit on February 9-10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) President of the European Council Charles Michel invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the EU Summit in Brussels from February 9-10, spokesman Barend Leyts said on Monday.

"@eucopresident (Michel) has invited President @ZelenskyyUa to participate in person in a future summit of the European Council #EUCO," he tweeted.

Leyts noted that "for security reasons, no further information will be provided."

Earlier in the day, Belgian news agency Belga reported that Zelenskyy would arrive in Brussels on Thursday. A senior European official previously told reporters that the Ukrainian president had been invited, but did not specify the exact date of the visit.

This will be Zelenskyy's second official foreign trip since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

In December, he traveled to the US.

The Special European Council summit is expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the bloc's economic issues, including its response to Washington's subsidies, as well as illegal migration.

On February 3, European leaders promised Zelenskyy to extend their support, impose further sanctions against Russia, establish special tribunal on "the crime of aggression" and examine the possible use of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine following a EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev. As for Ukraine's accession to the EU, the EU leaders were more restrained, noting that there was no strict time limit for the process and urging Ukraine to carry out necessary reforms.