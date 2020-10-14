The European Union's social partners have played a crucial role in articulating the bloc's response to the coronavirus disease pandemic and will continue to do so as the EU's 750 billion euro ($882 billion) Recovery Plan is implemented, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Wednesday

"The historic deal 27 member states reached in July will increase Europe's capacity to overcome the pandemic's fallout. Social partners are playing a central role in articulating an effective response to the crisis and they will continue to do so in the implementation of the Recovery Plan. This Tripartite Social Summit is a necessary opportunity to act together," Michel said in a press release following the bloc's Tripartite Social Summit, which brings together EU leaders and representatives from the bloc's leading business and trade unions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were also in attendance, and the latter said that social partners will facilitate the bloc's economic recovery.

"We need everyone on board and dialogue between governments and social partners is key to our success. This will make sure that NextGenerationEU will help member states kick-start their economies, support businesses, especially SMEs, and create jobs all over Europe," von der Leyen said.

After four days of tough negotiations in Brussels, the leaders of the European Union member states agreed in July on a COVID-19 stimulus package worth 750 billion Euros. According to the terms of the agreement, Italy will receive 28 percent of the fund in the form of grants and repayable loans, the most of any member state.