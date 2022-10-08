European Council President Michel to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in Late October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on Saturday that he is planning visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on October 26-28.

"Pleased about President @TokayevKZ's invite to visit Astana & attend the Central Asian leaders meeting on 26-27/10.

� Also pleased about visiting Uzbekistan on 28/10 & meet with President Mirziyoyev," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Michel also said that the EU was ready to deepen its ties with the countries in Central Asia and support inter-regional cooperation there.

In 2020, the EU and Kazakhstan signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement covering a number of areas including trade and energy, Two years later, the same agreement was reached between the EU and Uzbekistan.