UrduPoint.com

European Council President Michel To Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan In Late October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 08:46 PM

European Council President Michel to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in Late October

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on Saturday that he is planning visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on October 26-28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on Saturday that he is planning visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on October 26-28.

"Pleased about President @TokayevKZ's invite to visit Astana & attend the Central Asian leaders meeting on 26-27/10.

� Also pleased about visiting Uzbekistan on 28/10 & meet with President Mirziyoyev," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Michel also said that the EU was ready to deepen its ties with the countries in Central Asia and support inter-regional cooperation there.

In 2020, the EU and Kazakhstan signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement covering a number of areas including trade and energy, Two years later, the same agreement was reached between the EU and Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

Twitter Visit Astana Same Uzbekistan Kazakhstan October 2020 Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.