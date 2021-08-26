UrduPoint.com

European Council President Michel Warns Of Resurgence Of Terrorism In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

European Council President Michel Warns of Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanistan

European Council President Charles Michel said after the explosion in Kabul that he hoped that the situation in Afghanistan would not lead to a resurgence of terrorism

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said after the explosion in Kabul that he hoped that the situation in Afghanistan would not lead to a resurgence of terrorism.

"Very concerned about news of #Kabul explosion and closely monitoring situation.

My thoughts go out to the victims and their families. Securing safe passage to the airport remains vital. We need to ensure the current instability cannot give rise to a resurgence of terrorism," Michelle said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Lead Airport

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

11 minutes ago
 UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport ..

UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport explosion

55 seconds ago
 Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Was Caused ..

Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Was Caused by Car Bomb - Reports

56 seconds ago
 Pfizer/BioNTech ink vaccine deal with Brazil manuf ..

Pfizer/BioNTech ink vaccine deal with Brazil manufacturer

58 seconds ago
 AJK PM seeks UN attention towards IIOJK situation

AJK PM seeks UN attention towards IIOJK situation

59 seconds ago
 Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated ..

Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated Moderna Vials Sent to Japan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.