European Council President Michel Warns of Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanistan

European Council President Charles Michel said after the explosion in Kabul that he hoped that the situation in Afghanistan would not lead to a resurgence of terrorism

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said after the explosion in Kabul that he hoped that the situation in Afghanistan would not lead to a resurgence of terrorism.

"Very concerned about news of #Kabul explosion and closely monitoring situation.

My thoughts go out to the victims and their families. Securing safe passage to the airport remains vital. We need to ensure the current instability cannot give rise to a resurgence of terrorism," Michelle said on Twitter.