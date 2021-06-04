European Council President Promises Personal Sanctions on Belarus to Follow Soon

European Council President Charles Michel promised that after the official closure of the EU skies for Belarus on Saturday, personal sanctions against individuals and legal entities would follow "rapidly."

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel promised that after the official closure of the EU skies for Belarus on Saturday, personal sanctions against individuals and legal entities would follow "rapidly.

"We renew our call in the strongest terms to release all political prisoners in Belarus. Further sanctions on entities and individuals following rapidly," Michel said on Twitter.

"We keep our word. As of midnight any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers is prohibited to land in, take off from or overfly #EU territory. The formal decision was adopted today in response to the forced landing of #Ryanair flight," he added.