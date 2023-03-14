UrduPoint.com

European Council President Reaffirms Support For Georgia's EU Membership Goal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that he had reassured Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili of the EU's continued support for Tbilisi's aspiration to be accepted to the bloc

"Reaffirmed EU's commitment to Georgia's European path to President Zourabichvili and welcomed her role in advancing Georgia's people aspirations," Michel said on Twitter.

In March 2022, Georgia applied for the status of EU membership candidate on a par with Ukraine and Moldova. At a top-level summit in June of that year, the European Council granted the candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, but not Georgia, saying that Tbilisi had yet to implement the recommended reforms, including strengthening its democratic institutions, maintaining fundamental rights and freedoms, tackling corruption, combating organized crime, and involving civil society in decision-making processes.

