European Council President Says Brexit Deal May Shape Up Within Hours

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk said Wednesday he expected clarity on the Brexit deal in the coming hours, adding it could be adopted at the next day's European Union summit.

"Theoretically, we could adopt this deal with the United Kingdom tomorrow and avoid a chaos associated with an uncontrolled UK exit," he told TVN24, a Polish television channel.

Tusk said that the framework of the agreement had been laid and things would be clarified in the next seven to eight hours. He said he expected to see the text before Thursday noon and brief EU members on the details.

The UK and the EU are racing against the clock to clinch a deal on the terms of their divorce before EU leaders meet for a two-day summit this week. The UK is expected to leave on October 31.