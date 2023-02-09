UrduPoint.com

European Council President Says Coming Weeks May Define Course Of Ukrainian Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023

European Council President Says Coming Weeks May Define Course of Ukrainian Conflict

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) President of the European Council Charles Michel said Thursday that the coming weeks and months may be "decisive" for Ukraine, calling on EU countries to provide Kiev with maximum support, including military aid.

EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have gathered for the Special European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

"We realize that the coming weeks and months will probably be decisive. We must remain open-eyed, lucid and we must continue to provide maximum level of support," Michel said at a joint press conference with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and Zelenskyy following the summit.

Among the ways in which the EU is willing to support Ukraine in conflict the military realm is the most significant, the Council's chief said.

"You were able to make your points very clear and straightforward (at formal meetings) ... We have had and will have some informal contacts as well talking about your military needs, what you need to help you defend and protect Ukraine's integrity � artillery, munitions, defense systems. You have told us exactly what you need and what you need now," Michel said.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he expected the two-day summit would result in a consensus to provide Ukraine with more military and financial assistance.

