European Council President Says Invited Biden To Take Part In Virtual EU Summit

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:01 PM

European Council President Says Invited Biden to Take Part in Virtual EU Summit

European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that he had invited US President Joe Biden to take part in the virtual EU summit, which will be held on March 25-26, and was looking forward to the opportunity to exchange views with him on the future of EU-US relations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that he had invited US President Joe Biden to take part in the virtual EU summit, which will be held on March 25-26, and was looking forward to the opportunity to exchange views with him on the future of EU-US relations.

"Looking forward to welcome @POTUS at this week's European Council meeting. I have invited the President of the US to join our meeting for him to share his views on our future cooperation. Time to rebuild our transatlantic alliance," Michel said on Twitter.

In turn, Michel's spokesman Barend Leyts said that the meeting would take place on March 25 at 20;45 Brussels time (19:45 GMT).

More Stories From World

