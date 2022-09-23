UrduPoint.com

European Council President Says 'No One Threatened, Attacked, Invaded Russia'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 09:33 PM

European Council President Says 'No One Threatened, Attacked, Invaded Russia'

Russia has not been threatened, attacked or invaded by anyone and no one in Europe sought a conflict with that country, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russia has not been threatened, attacked or invaded by anyone and no one in Europe sought a conflict with that country, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

"No one threatened, attacked and invaded Russia and absolutely no one in Europe wanted a conflict with Russia," Michel said.

The European Council President also said that Russia's statement that it was threatened was false.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin accused the United States and its allies of nuclear blackmail and said if the territorial integrity of Russia is threatened, it will certainly use all the means at its disposal to protect itself. Putin also voiced support for the referenda in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to join Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Threatened Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk United States All

Recent Stories

Oslo Urges Tehran to Respect Basic Freedoms Amid R ..

Oslo Urges Tehran to Respect Basic Freedoms Amid Rallies Over Mahsa Amini's Deat ..

22 seconds ago
 Strong winds hit Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona heads ..

Strong winds hit Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada

24 seconds ago
 Iranian Information Minister Denies Internet Block ..

Iranian Information Minister Denies Internet Blocked Throughout Iran - Reports

25 seconds ago
 Solving problems of remote areas population govt's ..

Solving problems of remote areas population govt's top priority: AJK PM

30 seconds ago
 Russia to Show ICBM Sarmat to US Inspectors Before ..

Russia to Show ICBM Sarmat to US Inspectors Before February 2024 - Public Procur ..

5 minutes ago
 Uganda's Ebola Outbreak Death Toll Up to 3, Anothe ..

Uganda's Ebola Outbreak Death Toll Up to 3, Another 26 Isolated - Head of Task F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.