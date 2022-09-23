European Council President Says 'No One Threatened, Attacked, Invaded Russia'

Russia has not been threatened, attacked or invaded by anyone and no one in Europe sought a conflict with that country, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russia has not been threatened, attacked or invaded by anyone and no one in Europe sought a conflict with that country, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

"No one threatened, attacked and invaded Russia and absolutely no one in Europe wanted a conflict with Russia," Michel said.

The European Council President also said that Russia's statement that it was threatened was false.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin accused the United States and its allies of nuclear blackmail and said if the territorial integrity of Russia is threatened, it will certainly use all the means at its disposal to protect itself. Putin also voiced support for the referenda in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to join Russia.