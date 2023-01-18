UrduPoint.com

European Council President Says 'Personally In Favor' Of Sending Tanks To Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he supported efforts to send heavy battle tanks to Ukraine.

"The time is now that they urgently need more equipment and I am personally in favor of supplying tanks to Ukraine," the politician said in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

He promised that the European Union would continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes," including by providing it with military assistance through the European Peace Facility, an EU mechanism for crowd-funding military action in the European Union and abroad.

Poland has been building a coalition of the willing to supply battle tanks to Ukraine to aid the country amid the year-long military conflict with Russia. It has announced plans to give German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev but needs Berlin's approval for the re-export. Separately, the United Kingdom said last week it would sell 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev.

