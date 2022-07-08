UrduPoint.com

European Council President Says Shocked By Attack On Abe, Voices Support For Japan

Published July 08, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that he was "shocked" and saddened by an attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot by an unknown man earlier in the day, also expressing support for Tokyo.

"Shocked and saddened by cowardly attack on @AbeShinzo while performing his professional duties. A true friend, fierce defender of multilateral order & democratic values. EU stands with people of Japan and @kishida230 in these difficult times. Profound sympathies to his family," Michel tweeted.

The attack on Abe occurred at around 11:30 a.

m. local time local time (02:30 GMT) in the western Japanese city of Nara. Abe was shot from behind during his speech and then taken to the Nara Medical University hospital in an unconscious state.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was detained at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. According to Nippon Television, Yamagami served in the country's maritime self-defense forces for three years until 2005. His current occupation is yet to be established. According to media reports, Yamagami said during his testimony that he was "dissatisfied" with Abe and "wanted to kill him."

