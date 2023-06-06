European Council President Says Shocked by Unprecedented Attack on Kakhovka Dam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that he was shocked by the unprecedented attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime - and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," Michel tweeted, adding that the EU will propose" more assistance to the flooded areas."

Earlier in the day, Nova Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka dam was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. Water is uncontrollably discharged through the destroyed structures, the official said. However, there is no need to evacuate the population yet.