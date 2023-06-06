UrduPoint.com

European Council President Says Shocked By Unprecedented Attack On Kakhovka Dam

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

European Council President Says Shocked by Unprecedented Attack on Kakhovka Dam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that he was shocked by the unprecedented attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime - and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," Michel tweeted, adding that the EU will propose" more assistance to the flooded areas."

Earlier in the day, Nova Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka dam was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. Water is uncontrollably discharged through the destroyed structures, the official said. However, there is no need to evacuate the population yet.

Related Topics

Attack Water Russia Dam Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

16 seconds ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

30 minutes ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

57 minutes ago
 PM directs to take special measures in budget to p ..

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fati ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.