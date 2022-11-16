European Council President Says Will Propose Coordination Meeting on Incident in Poland

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel, in a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said he would propose a coordination meeting on the incident on Polish territory.

"Just spoke with @MorawieckiM. Assured him of full EU unity and solidarity in support of Poland. I will propose a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders attending #G20 here in #Bali," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

Officially, the authorities did not confirm the information about the fall of missiles, nor did they name whose missiles these could have been.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.