BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel called on Friday Russia's list of unfriendly countries another step towards escalation, which undermines diplomatic relations.

"The Russian government's decision on 'states committing unfriendly acts' is another escalatory step & undermines diplomatic relations," Michel said on Twitter,

Efforts to divide the EU are in vain, he added.

"Full solidarity with Czech Republic @AndrejBabis We call on Russia to fully respect the Vienna Convention," Michel said.