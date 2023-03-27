UrduPoint.com

European Council President Stresses Importance Of Launching EU Civilian Mission In Moldova

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 09:32 PM

The European Union needs to launch its new common security and defense policy mission in Moldova as soon as possible, European Council President Charles Michel said Monday

"It is important that we launch the new common security and defense policy mission in Moldova as soon as possible, I will be in Chisinau tomorrow where we will reaffirm our steadfast support," Michel said during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest.

Earlier in the month, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was working on preparing a possible EU civilian mission to "further strengthen the Moldovan security and resilience." Media reported that the mission could be sent to Moldova in summer, with its scope, mandate and goals expected to be finalized by the European Union External Action Service in the coming weeks.

Moldova, an EU candidate country, has for months been shaken by opposition-led demonstrations against rising living costs, with protesters demanding the resignation of the country's leadership. The country is currently experiencing an energy crisis due to disrupted supplies and rising prices, with the gas price increasing almost seven times and the electricity price four times in 2022. Last fall, the republic faced a record level of inflation, which affected many sectors of the economy.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country. Moscow maintains that it wants to have good relations with Chisinau, and believes that Chisinau is using accusations against Russia to divert public attention from its failure to tackle the current political and economic crises.

