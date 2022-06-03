European Council President to Host Briefing on Situation in Ukraine at UN Monday

European Council President Charles Michel will host a briefing on the situation in Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel will host a briefing on the situation in Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"On Monday there will be a briefing in this very room in the afternoon by European Council President Charles Michel on Ukraine," Dujarric said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Albanian Ambassador to the United Nations Albania Ferit Hoxha announced that the leaders of the European Union, including Michel, will participate in the upcoming UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine scheduled for June 6.