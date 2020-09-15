UrduPoint.com
European Council President To Visit Greece On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel is set to make an official visit to Greece on Tuesday, September 15.

According to his official schedule, Michel will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 9:45 GMT.

The will take place on the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean as Athens and Ankara continue their maritime border disputes.

