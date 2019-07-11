European Council President Tusk to Visit Georgia on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk will pay an official visit to Georgia on Thursday as a part of his tour to Ukraine and the Caucasus region.

Tusk will arrive in the Georgian resort city of Batumi to meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, according to Tusk's schedule released on the website of the European Council.

Together they will open the 16th international Batumi Conference, which is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

Tusk's tour started on Sunday with a visit to Ukraine and continued in Azerbaijan and Armenia.