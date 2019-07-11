UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council President Tusk To Visit Georgia On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:03 PM

European Council President Tusk to Visit Georgia on Thursday

European Council President Donald Tusk will pay an official visit to Georgia on Thursday as a part of his tour to Ukraine and the Caucasus region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk will pay an official visit to Georgia on Thursday as a part of his tour to Ukraine and the Caucasus region.

Tusk will arrive in the Georgian resort city of Batumi to meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, according to Tusk's schedule released on the website of the European Council.

Together they will open the 16th international Batumi Conference, which is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

Tusk's tour started on Sunday with a visit to Ukraine and continued in Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Armenia Batumi Azerbaijan Georgia Sunday

Recent Stories

Indian troops launch CASO in Baramulla

26 minutes ago

Algerian Lower Chamber Elects New Speaker - Report ..

26 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says Shahrukh Khan is always late on s ..

35 minutes ago

Medical expert urges for enhancing malaria prevent ..

35 minutes ago

Celebrations in IOK over India's defeat in Cricket ..

35 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Refutes Claims That Iran' ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.