European Council President Welcomes Israeli-Hamas Ceasefire

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel has welcomed the ceasefire reached by Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement.

"Welcome announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ending the 11-day conflict.

Opportunity for peace and security for citizens must be seized," Michel wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

On Thursday, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which took effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

Hamas has also agreed to abide by the truce.