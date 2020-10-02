European Council President Wishes Trump Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

European Council President Charles Michel wished on Friday to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery from COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel wished on Friday to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he and the first lady of the United States had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Trump's physician, the US leader is "well" and is expected to continue carrying out his duties without disruption.

"Wishing DonaldTrump and @FLOTUS [First Lady] a speedy recovery. #COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live," Michel wrote on Twitter.