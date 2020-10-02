UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council President Wishes Trump Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:36 PM

European Council President Wishes Trump Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

European Council President Charles Michel wished on Friday to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery from COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel wished on Friday to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he and the first lady of the United States had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Trump's physician, the US leader is "well" and is expected to continue carrying out his duties without disruption.

"Wishing DonaldTrump and @FLOTUS [First Lady] a speedy recovery. #COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Wife United States All From

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic  shares note about life, faith and lo ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks sink after Trump tests positive fo ..

3 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 168,600 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

EU Calls on Russia to Cooperate With OPCW on Probe ..

13 minutes ago

US, Russia, France 'Can Do A Lot' for Peace in Nag ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.