European Council Sure New Anti-Russian Sanctions Can Be Agreed Before EU Summit Late May

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 04:45 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The EU still can agree upon new sanctions against Moscow, including the oil embargo, before the bloc's summit on May 30-31, European Council head Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"We are working very hard to resolve the topic. There is a proposal put on the table by the (European) Commission.

We have started a few weeks ago to address the question of sanctions on Russian oil. I had the occasion yesterday to make contact with some of the EU leaders that was just the topic today with Prime Minister (of Sweden Magdalena Andersson). I am still confident that we can ... resolve the topic before the European Council. It requires a lot of dialogue a lot of political efforts," Michel told reporters.

