European Council Sure New Anti-Russian Sanctions Can Be Agreed Before EU Summit Late May

The EU still can agree upon new sanctions against Moscow, including the oil embargo, before the bloc's summit on May 30-31, European Council head Charles Michel said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The EU still can agree upon new sanctions against Moscow, including the oil embargo, before the bloc's summit on May 30-31, European Council head Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"We are working very hard to resolve the topic. There is a proposal put on the table by the (European) Commission.

We have started a few weeks ago to address the question of sanctions on Russian oil. I had the occasion yesterday to make contact with some of the EU leaders that was just the topic today with Prime Minister (of Sweden Magdalena Andersson). I am still confident that we can ... resolve the topic before the European Council. It requires a lot of dialogue a lot of political efforts," Michel told reporters.