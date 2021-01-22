European Council to Convene for Strategic Debate on Relations With Russia in March

The European Council will convene for a strategic debate on relations with Russia in March, council chief Charles Michel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The European Council will convene for a strategic debate on relations with Russia in March, council chief Charles Michel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Michel and Putin held a phone call earlier in the day. Michel reiterated the call for immediate release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and a transparent investigation into his case.

"The President of the European Council informed the President of the Russian Federation of his intention to convene a strategic debate in the March European Council on EU-Russia relations," the council said in a statement.

Michel and Putin also discussed international cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic, and " the need to enhance global peace and security and strive for less conflict and more solutions," the statement read on.