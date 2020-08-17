European Council To Discuss Situation In Belarus On Wednesday - Michel
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:57 PM
The European Council will hold negotiations on the situation in Belarus on Wednesday, President Charles Michel said, condemning police violence
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020)
"I will call a meeting of the members of the European Council this Wednesday 12h00 to discuss the situation in #Belarus.
The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader. Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed," Michel wrote on Twitter.