European Council to Discuss Situation in Belarus on Wednesday - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The European Council will hold negotiations on the situation in Belarus on Wednesday, President Charles Michel said, condemning police violence.

"I will call a meeting of the members of the European Council this Wednesday 12h00 to discuss the situation in #Belarus.

The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader. Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed," Michel wrote on Twitter.