UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council To Hold Video Conference On Belarus On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

European Council to Hold Video Conference on Belarus on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) EU heads of state and government will hold a summit focused on developments in Belarus on Wednesday.

According to an invitation letter by European Council President Charles Michel, the summit will take place at noon (10:00 GMT) in the video conference format.

The council members will discuss the situation based on the principles of self-determination and peaceful inclusive political process for Belarusians and and respect for sovereignty of their country.

Related Topics

Belarus Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

FIFA: new dates for teams to reduce delays

8 hours ago

ADIHEX’s 18th edition to be extended to seven-da ..

9 hours ago

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

10 hours ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

10 hours ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.