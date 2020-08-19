European Council to Hold Video Conference on Belarus on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) EU heads of state and government will hold a summit focused on developments in Belarus on Wednesday.

According to an invitation letter by European Council President Charles Michel, the summit will take place at noon (10:00 GMT) in the video conference format.

The council members will discuss the situation based on the principles of self-determination and peaceful inclusive political process for Belarusians and and respect for sovereignty of their country.