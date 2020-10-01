European Council to Meet in Brussels for Discussion on Current Foreign Policy Matters

The European Council is set to hold a special summit on Thursday and Friday, dedicated to pressing foreign affairs issues, including the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the political crisis in Belarus and the reignited armed confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The European Council is set to hold a special summit on Thursday and Friday, dedicated to pressing foreign affairs issues, including the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the political crisis in Belarus and the reignited armed confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The leaders of the EU countries will gather in Brussels for the summit that was originally planned for September 24-25 but had to be postponed due to EC President Charles Michel getting quarantined after contact with a security officer who was tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the official agenda, the event start is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) with a traditional exchange of views with European Parliament President David Sassoli.

The first working session will feature a debate on the EU-China relations in light of the September 14 video conference between the EU leadership and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The session will conclude with a discussion on the August 20 incident with Navalny and subsequent poisoning allegations. Among other matters to discuss will be the ongoing protests in Belarus following the victory President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 election, disputed by the country's opposition as well as the recent resumption of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The leaders will then have a working dinner, where they will be talking about the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, specifically the strategic relations with Ankara. According to the visitation letter by President Michel, the goal of the European Union is to establish a constructive dialogue for the sake of stability and security in the entire region, provided Turkey engages in good faith.

The Friday working session will start at 9:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT) and dedicated to an in-depth conversation on the potential of the bloc's single market, industrial policy as well as digital transformation and the opportunities it presents. The council is said to be expected to adopt conclusions on all those topics.

In his letter, Michel stressed that he would like to discuss ways for strengthening the EU's strategic autonomy along with an open and competitive market economy.

A brief update on the Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom will be presented at the end.

Michel and his European Commission counterpart, Ursula von der Leyen, will hold a press conference.