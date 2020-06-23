UrduPoint.com
European Council Urges China To Follow Obligations On Hong Kong's High Degree Of Autonomy

Tue 23rd June 2020

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, on Monday called on China to maintain the high degree of autonomy of the Hong Kong special administrative region, amid fears that it could be affected by the prospective security legislation.

"We expressed our grave concerns about the proposed national security law for #HongKong. We called on #China to follow the promises made to the people of Hong Kong & the international community regarding Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy & guaranteed freedom," Michel wrote on Twitter after the 22nd EU-China summit.

According to the European Council president, the bilateral video call was focused on four areas ” COVID-19 and economic recovery; EU-China bilateral ties; Hong Kong and human rights; and international issues.

In late May, China's National People's Congress passed a law supporting the creation of the security legislation for the Hong Kong special administrative region. According to the Chinese central authorities, the bill would ban secessionist activities, among other things.

Speculations have emerged both inside and outside Hong Kong that the bill would affect the high degree of autonomy from the central government that the region has enjoyed for years under the "One country, two systems" principle. The fears have prompted protests in Hong Kong.

The Chinese central authorities and the Hong Kong leadership have, however, assured the public that the proposed legislation would not hurt the freedoms and liberties local residents enjoy today.

