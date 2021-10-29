European Council Urges to Lift Travel Restrictions With Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Namibia

The European Council on Friday recommended to EU countries to lift restrictions on travel to Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Namibia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The European Council on Friday recommended to EU countries to lift restrictions on travel to Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Namibia.

"Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

In particular, Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru were added to the list," the council said in a statement.