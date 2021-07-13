UrduPoint.com
European Council's Michel Restates Commitment To Support Libyan Transition

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Tuesday reassured the interim prime minister of Libya, Abdulhamid AlDabaiba, of the European Union's commitment to support the Libyan transition and assist in tackling the numerous challenges in the country

"I reiterated to @Dabaibahamid the EU's commitment to supporting the Libyan transition. Progress on stability and political settlement is necessary. The EU is willing to be Libya's reliable partner in tackling the many challenges ahead," Michel wrote on Twitter.

During his visit to Tripoli in April, the president expressed support for political stability and called for the withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya, adding that it is a major precondition for peace in the country.

He also promised the permanent return of the bloc's ambassador to Tripoli by the end of April.�

Last fall, the UN Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among the Libyan political rivals, the Government of National Accord� and the Libyan National Army, which resulted in the creation of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee � a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal. In early February, the Switzerland-hosted round of intra-Libyan negotiations led to an interim Government of National Unity election that will be in charge until the December 24 elections.

