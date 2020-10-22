The European Parliament's decision to award the Belarusian opposition the Sakharov Prize for Freedom and Thought rewards the "courage" displayed both before and after Belarus's August 9 presidential election, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, European Parliament President David Sassoli announced that the Belarusian opposition would win this year's edition of the prize. Sassoli urged opposition leaders to remain steadfast, and Michel praised the courage shown by the opposition during its "fight for democracy."

"This year's #SakharovPrize rewards the courage of #Belarus opposition and honors their fight for democracy and freedom," Michel wrote on Twitter.

The bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union continues to salute the efforts of the Belarusian people and fully supports them.

"The @Europarl_EN #SakharovPrize goes to all those in Belarus who are fearlessly standing up for democracy and fundamental rights in the face of repression. The European Union salutes your courage & fully supports your ambitions," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The Baltic states have been critical of the Belarusian leadership in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win by a landslide.

Opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania in the days following the election, and the country's minister of foreign affairs, Linas Linkevicius, gave his support to the European Parliament's decision to award the Sakharov Prize to the Belarusian opposition.

"I salute the decision by the European Parliament to reward #SakharovPrize of 2020 to the democratic opposition of #Belarus," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.

His Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, issued a similar message, adding that Latvia continues to stand in solidarity with the Belarusian opposition.

"I congratulate winners of this year's #SakharovPrize - all men and women of #Belarus who stood up for their rights, freedom and democracy, you reminded the world about basic values and the need to fight for them. #Latvia stands in solidarity with you," Rinkevics wrote on Twitter.

An award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the European Parliament on December 16, and the prize winners include Tikhanovskaya, Nobel Laureate author Svetlana Alexievich, and several other political activists and human rights figures.

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted a set of resolutions calling on the bloc to reassess its relationship with Belarus, and urging the authorities in Minsk to hold "free and fair elections" and stop using violence against protesters. The bloc has already slapped sanctions on roughly 40 officials linked to Lukashenko following the election.