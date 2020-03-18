UrduPoint.com
European Council's Upcoming Summit On COVID-19 To Be Held As Video Conference - Michel

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

European Council's Upcoming Summit on COVID-19 to Be Held as Video Conference - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The summit of the European Council, scheduled to run from March 26-27 in Brussels, will be held in the format of a video conference and will focus on the developments around the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the summit next week will be held as a video conference," Michel said at a press conference, adding that the participants of the conference will continue coordinating measures for containing COVID-19, which has been registered already in every European country.

Earlier on Tuesday, leaders of the European Union member states held a video conference on COVID-19, which resulted in an agreement to close external borders for 30 days.

Your Thoughts and Comments

