European Countries Closely Following Events in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) European countries have reacted to the unfolding situation with the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Russia, saying that they are closely monitoring the events in the country.

Several senior European officials said they are in close contact with their international partners and are trying to get a clearer picture of what is happening in Russia, while urging their citizens in the country to be careful. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock were among the officials. The Czech Republic, Romania and Switzerland have also said they are monitoring the situation in Russia.

The German Foreign Ministry warned against visiting the Russian cities of Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar, and recommended avoiding government and military facilities and central Moscow if possible.

The Italian Foreign Ministry also urged its citizens to exercise caution, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noting that Russia's actions against Ukraine were creating instability within Russia itself.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.