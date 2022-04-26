European Countries Facing Deep Economic, Political Crisis - Patrushev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) European countries are facing a deep economic and political crisis, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev believes.

"Europe is facing a deep economic and political crisis for their countries. Rising inflation and declining living standards are already affecting the wallets and moods of Europeans," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, speaking about the consequences of the situation in Ukraine.