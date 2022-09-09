UrduPoint.com

European Countries Increase Demand for Turkish Stoves Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Turkey started to receive numerous orders from European countries for the supply of stoves due to a worsening energy crisis, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Friday, citing industry representatives.

Europe is currently facing an unprecedented rise in energy prices exacerbated by Western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

According to the stove manufacturer from Ankara, Gokhan Aybar, the orders from abroad increased over the past four months, the report said.

"Although we had 5-6 overseas sales last year, we have sent more than 100 pieces to Europe by September. In addition, this week alone we received 125 orders for shipment to Italy," Aybar was quoted as saying by Yeni Safak.

The increase in popularity of stoves is attributed to the high energy prices in Europe. People cannot afford to use natural gas, that is why they buy and transfer stoves from Turkey, according to the manufacturer.

Aybar noted that in the cities of Edirne and Kırklareli, the interest in stoves has also increased among the Europeans.

"Last winter, my last gas bill was 157 Euros ($159). In the Netherlands, the government helps the unemployed, but there is not the slightest support for people who work," Orhan Altiparmak, who lives in the Netherlands, told the Yeni Safak newspaper.

Altiparmak added that many Dutch citizens started trying different heating methods, such as stoves and electric heaters.

