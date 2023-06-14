UrduPoint.com

European Countries Positively Assess China's Efforts on Ukrainian Settlement - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) European countries, visited by Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui as part of a tour to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, have positively assessed China's efforts, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

The ambassador recalled that on May 15-28, Li had visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters and Russia and held detailed consultations with all parties on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"The sides have positively assessed the efforts of the Chinese side and stated that they want peace, not war, stand for a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, pay tribute to China's peacekeeping efforts and hope China will play a positive role in this issue," Zhang said.

In February, Beijing proposed its plan to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. It includes 12 points, including calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries, and a solution to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

