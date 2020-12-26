UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Countries Receiving 1st Shipments Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:33 PM

European Countries Receiving 1st Shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines

A number of European countries on Saturday received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A number of European countries on Saturday received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies.

On Thursday, the European Commission announced it had begun dispatching batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to the member nations. On the same day, French Health Minister Oliver Veran said that the country's national health body, Haute Autorite de Sante, approved the use of the vaccine in the upcoming mass immunization campaign.

France received its first shipments and stored them in a Paris suburb, Europe 1 reported, without specifying the precise location.

The first batches of the COVID-19 jab were also delivered to Norway and Denmark. Images of vaccine delivery vehicles are on the front pages of both kingdoms' media outlets. According to the Norwegian NRK broadcaster, the first doses will be delivered to the seven most affected communes, including Oslo.

In Poland, the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be distributed to 72 hospitals across the country, Michal Kuczmierowski, the president of the Material Reserves Agency, told reporters earlier in the day.

Estonia was also among other EU countries to receive the vaccine in the early hours of Saturday. The first batch delivered to Tallinn consisted of 9,750 doses, according to the Postimees newspaper.

In mid-November, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 candidate vaccine, developed jointly with German company BioNTech, concluded phase 3 clinical trials, with a declared efficacy level of 95 percent. However, the vaccine comes with a significant logistical disadvantage, as its storage and transportation conditions require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).

Related Topics

Europe German Norway Company Vehicles Tallinn Paris Oslo Same Poland Denmark Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fazl excuses to attend death anniversary of Benazi ..

6 minutes ago

Annual inspection of railways lines to be started ..

46 seconds ago

Russia Registers 29,258 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Arrests 4 Preparing Terror Attacks in ..

17 minutes ago

Land mafia occupies PEF's school

17 minutes ago

Aaron Summers is all set to play Pakistan’s dome ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.