European Countries Receiving 1st Shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines

A number of European countries on Saturday received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A number of European countries on Saturday received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies.

On Thursday, the European Commission announced it had begun dispatching batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to the member nations. On the same day, French Health Minister Oliver Veran said that the country's national health body, Haute Autorite de Sante, approved the use of the vaccine in the upcoming mass immunization campaign.

France received its first shipments and stored them in a Paris suburb, Europe 1 reported, without specifying the precise location.

The first batches of the COVID-19 jab were also delivered to Norway and Denmark. Images of vaccine delivery vehicles are on the front pages of both kingdoms' media outlets. According to the Norwegian NRK broadcaster, the first doses will be delivered to the seven most affected communes, including Oslo.

In Poland, the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be distributed to 72 hospitals across the country, Michal Kuczmierowski, the president of the Material Reserves Agency, told reporters earlier in the day.

Estonia was also among other EU countries to receive the vaccine in the early hours of Saturday. The first batch delivered to Tallinn consisted of 9,750 doses, according to the Postimees newspaper.

In mid-November, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 candidate vaccine, developed jointly with German company BioNTech, concluded phase 3 clinical trials, with a declared efficacy level of 95 percent. However, the vaccine comes with a significant logistical disadvantage, as its storage and transportation conditions require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).