European Countries To Meet In Paris On Monday To Discuss Security: France FM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) France's President Emmanuel Macron will host envoys from key European countries on Monday to discuss security on the continent as the Ukraine war nears its third anniversary, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.
"The president will bring together the main European countries tomorrow for discussions on European security," Barrot told the France Inter radio broadcaster on Sunday, without saying which nations would participate.
US President Donald Trump blindsided Ukraine and its European backers this week by launching talks on ending the invasion in a call with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
The new US administration has also warned its NATO allies that Washington will no longer be primarily focused on the continent's security and may have to shift forces elsewhere to focus on China.
The Kremlin has pushed for negotiations -- set to kick off in Saudi Arabia in coming days -- to discuss not just Ukraine but also broader European security.
That has sparked fears among Washington's allies that Putin could return to demands he floated prior to the 2022 invasion aimed at limiting NATO's forces in eastern Europe and US involvement on the continent.
