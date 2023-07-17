Open Menu

European Countries Urge Moscow To Extend Grain Deal - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BERLIN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Germany calls on Russia to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation ass soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

"We have taken note of the Kremlin's statement and continue to call for another extension to the grain deal," Hoffmann told a briefing, adding that Berlin expects that the grain deal will be extended for a longer period of time than before.

Austria and the Netherlands also urged Russia to extend the grain deal.

"We urgently call on Russia to agree to an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. It is crucial for global food security and brings millions of tons of grain & seeds to those in need," the Austrian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that the Netherlands supported the United Nations, the European Commission and Turkey in their efforts to find a solution to the grain deal issue.

 

"It is disappointing that Russia obstructs the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Extending the deal is important to prevent food prices from rising and to avoid market destabilization," he tweeted, adding, "The Netherlands urges Russia to resume the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without delay."

Last week, Putin said that Russia might suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until obligations toward Moscow are fulfilled. In a phone call with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, Putin said that the deal's main objective, namely to supply grain to countries in need, including those in Africa, has not been achieved.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

