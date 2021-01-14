UrduPoint.com
European Court Of Human Rights Partially Admits Ukraine's Claim Against Russia Over Crimea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

The European Court of Human Rights said Thursday it would partially admit Ukraine's claim against Russia in the case concerning Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights said Thursday it would partially admit Ukraine's claim against Russia in the case concerning Crimea.

"In its decision in the case of Ukraine v. Russia (re Crimea) (application nos. 20958/14 and 38334/18) the European Court of Human Rights has, by a majority, declared the application partly admissible," the court said in its decision.

The judgment can be expected at a later date, the court said.

Ukraine claims that Russia was de facto in control of the Crimean peninsula since February 27, 2014 and accuses it of multiple breaches of the convention of human rights in Crimea. Russia argued that it did not exercise any control over Crimea before March 18. Moscow has also stressed that the referendum on reunification with Russia, which was held on March 16, had no connection to the essence of the case.

