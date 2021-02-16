European Court of Human Rights Sides With Germany Over Probe in 2009 Kunduz Airstrike

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in favor of Germany in the case of the latter's investigation of the 2009 Kunduz airstrike in Afghanistan, according to a ruling published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in favor of Germany in the case of the latter's investigation of the 2009 Kunduz airstrike in Afghanistan, according to a ruling published on Tuesday.

On September 4, 2009, the Taliban hijacked two fuel tankers belonging to the Kunduz-based German Provincial Reconstruction Team. In response, Colonel Georg Klein, then-commander of the German base in Kunduz, ordered a NATO strike. Two US Air Force fighter jets then bombed the tankers resulting in approximately 100 civilian deaths. In 2016, Afghan national Abdul Hanan, who lost two sons in the incident, filed the case with the court, claiming that Berlin did not conduct an effective investigation, per the procedural provisions of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"In view of the foregoing, and having regard to the circumstances of the present case, the Court concludes that the investigation into the deaths of the applicant's two sons which was performed by the German authorities complied with the requirements of an effective investigation under Article 2 of the Convention. There has accordingly been no violation of the procedural limb of Article 2 of the Convention," the court said in a statement.

In 2010, the German military announced it would pay $5,000 to each to the families of the airstrike victims, but did not admit any guilt on what had transpired.