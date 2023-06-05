The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Monday ruled that the Polish justice reform establishing the controversial disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court violates EU law, upholding the decision of the European Commission as regards Poland's legislation

"Following the adoption, by Poland, on 20 December 2019, of a law amending the national rules relating to the organisation of the ordinary courts, the administrative courts and the Supreme Court ('the amending law'), the European Commission brought an action for failure to fulfil obligations, asking the Court of Justice to declare that the regime put in place by that law infringes various provisions of EU law ... By today's judgment, the Court upholds the Commission's action," the ECJ said in a press release.

The court also stated that member states must comply with the obligations arising from EU law when organizing their system of justice.

Concerning the rule of law, EU countries are thus required to ensure that "any regression of their laws on the organization of justice" is prevented, the ECJ added.

In October 2021, the ECJ ordered Poland to pay 1 million Euros ($1.07 million) a day to the European Commission as a fine for failing to comply with an earlier court ruling to abolish the judicial disciplinary chamber. In the summer of 2022, Poland established the chamber of judicial responsibility to replace the disciplinary chamber. On April 20, the daily fine was reduced to 500,000 euros.

The ECJ has repeatedly stated that the activities of the chamber, which can decide on the professional activities of judges, threaten their independence and impartiality.