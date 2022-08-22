UrduPoint.com

European Dietitians Support Authorization Of Insects As 'Novel Food'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The authorization of several insects as "novel food" by the European Commission has been met with certain cultural misunderstanding among the population, yet it is evidently the right decision given a huge number of nutrients in the insects' composition, Chloe De Smet, a well-known European dietitian, told Sputnik.

"Insect-based foods are interesting in terms of proteins and minerals. They are complete, lean foods that contain very little fat, with a good distribution of fatty acids. Amino acids, essential to our body, are present and well-distributed while they are partially lacking in vegetables for example," de Smet said.

According to the dietitian, insects are expected to be increasingly used in healthy cooking due to their benefits. Moreover, insects rich in protein can become a good substitute for animal meat and, consequently, help the humanity spare cattle and other large animals, with a less effect on the environment, Chloe De Smet added.

"Insects are already consumed around the world by many populations. Of course, this is also a cultural issue to the consumption of insects. It will take some time for the average citizen to bite into a large, well-recognizable grilled grasshopper with delight.

Will you take some more locusts? It is true that we eat snails or frogs' legs, dishes that can be found in the best restaurants? Why not insects?" the dietitian told Sputnik.

Despite fear of the unknown, many Europeans have already started consuming the authorized insects, mainly in the form of meals used as additive or ingredients for baked products, such as protein bars, pasta, chocolates, shortbread, salted or sweet biscuits, De Smet added. There are even restaurants in European capitals that serve cuisine primarily made from insects and, thus, enjoy popularity among animal rights activists.

To date, the European Union has approved three types of insects as "novel food." Those include house cricket, yellow mealworm and migratory locus. The Food and Agriculture Organization has recognized insects as a healthy food source, since they contain high fat, protein, vitamin, fibre and minerals. Moreover, rearing insects for food contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, food waste, use of water and arable lands worldwide.

