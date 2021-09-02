UrduPoint.com

European Digital COVID Certificate Helped Revive Air Traffic By 70% - EU Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:24 PM

European Digital COVID Certificate Helped Revive Air Traffic by 70% - EU Commission

The EU considers the European Digital COVID Certificate a success, since it has helped restore over 70% of the air traffic reduced by COVID-19 travel restrictions, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The EU considers the European Digital COVID Certificate a success, since it has helped restore over 70% of the air traffic reduced by COVID-19 travel restrictions, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The European Digital COVID Certificate is a symbol of an open and safe Europe. It gave travelers the confidence to travel safely inside the EU this summer. It makes it easier for authorities and airlines to verify the necessary documentation," the representative of the European Commission said.

The spokesperson stated that the EU-wide system of digital certificates is meant to facilitate the verification of travel documents by the authorities, as a result of which "airlines got back to over 70% of the air traffic, compared with pre-crisis levels.

"

The European Digital COVID Certificate was designed to facilitate safe travel within the EU during the pandemic. Since its launch in July 2021, 400 million certificates have been issued. Many countries around the world have asked to join the initiative, and nine non-EU countries have become part of it so far, the commission said.

Related Topics

World Europe Traffic July Million

Recent Stories

Austria thanks Pakistan for support in transit of ..

Austria thanks Pakistan for support in transit of its nationals from Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Air Service Resumes Humanitarian Flights in Afg ..

UN Air Service Resumes Humanitarian Flights in Afghanistan - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Turkey Needs Security Guarantees Before C ..

UPDATE - Turkey Needs Security Guarantees Before Civilian Flights Resume From Ka ..

7 minutes ago
 94 shopkeepers fined in Faisalabad

94 shopkeepers fined in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 PESSI approves cash benefit mobile application

PESSI approves cash benefit mobile application

7 minutes ago
 Lahore police official website launched

Lahore police official website launched

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.