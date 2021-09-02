European Digital COVID Certificate Helped Revive Air Traffic by 70% - EU Commission

The EU considers the European Digital COVID Certificate a success, since it has helped restore over 70% of the air traffic reduced by COVID-19 travel restrictions, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The EU considers the European Digital COVID Certificate a success, since it has helped restore over 70% of the air traffic reduced by COVID-19 travel restrictions, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The European Digital COVID Certificate is a symbol of an open and safe Europe. It gave travelers the confidence to travel safely inside the EU this summer. It makes it easier for authorities and airlines to verify the necessary documentation," the representative of the European Commission said.

The spokesperson stated that the EU-wide system of digital certificates is meant to facilitate the verification of travel documents by the authorities, as a result of which "airlines got back to over 70% of the air traffic, compared with pre-crisis levels.

"

The European Digital COVID Certificate was designed to facilitate safe travel within the EU during the pandemic. Since its launch in July 2021, 400 million certificates have been issued. Many countries around the world have asked to join the initiative, and nine non-EU countries have become part of it so far, the commission said.