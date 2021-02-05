UrduPoint.com
European Diplomats Who Participated In Illegal Actions Will Soon Leave Russia - Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:33 PM

The diplomats of Sweden, Poland and Germany, who participated in the unauthorized rallies in Russia, were declared personae non gratae and will soon leave the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The diplomats of Sweden, Poland and Germany, who participated in the unauthorized rallies in Russia, were declared personae non gratae and will soon leave the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, it summoned "the ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, charge d'affaires of the Republic of Poland and envoy of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany."

"A protest was declared to the diplomats in connection with the recorded participation of diplomatic employees of the consulates general of the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Poland in St. Petersburg and the embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Moscow in illegal actions on January 23, 2021.

It was emphasized that such actions on their part were unacceptable and did not correspond to their diplomatic status," the statement says.

The diplomats who participated in the illegal actions have been declared personae non gratae, it said.

"They have been ordered to leave the territory of Russia in the near future," the ministry stressed.

"The Russian side expects that in the future the diplomatic missions of the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany and their personnel will strictly follow the norms of international law," it said.

