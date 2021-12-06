European Drugs Regulator Approves Use of RoActemra for Severe COVID-19 Treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the use of RoActemra (tocilizumab), an arthritis drug, for the treatment of severe COVID-19, the organization's press service said on Monday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended extending the indication of RoActemra (tocilizumab) to include the treatment of adults with COVID-19 who are receiving systematic treatment with corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation," the press release published on the regulator's website reads.

This medicine is already approved in the European Union for the treatment of such diseases as various types of arthritis and cytokine release syndrome.

According to the press release, these recommendations will now be sent to the European Commission for legally binding decisions.