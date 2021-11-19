BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is still undergoing evaluation at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which will provide additional information when it becomes available, Dr Fergus Sweeney, the head of the clinical studies and manufacturing task force at the EMA, said on Thursday.

"The evaluation of Sputnik V is continuing, we will update when the next steps arrive; we will continue the interaction with the applicant and we will evaluate the data as they arrive," Dr Sweeney said during a press briefing on COVID-19.

The EMA, which is responsible for conditionally approving drugs within the EU, has been reviewing the Sputnik V vaccine since March 4. At the moment, those vaccinated with Sputnik V have to follow all the quarantine procedures upon arrival in most EU countries, except for a few nations such as Hungary and Slovakia.