European Energy Commissioner to Visit Slovakia to Discuss Energy Situation in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will pay an official visit to Slovakia on October 6-7 to discuss the energy situation in Europe, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"Starting from tomorrow, Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, will be in Slovakia for a series of meetings with policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the current energy situation and EU policies," the statement read.

According to the statement, on Thursday, Simson is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Economy Minister Karel Hirman. The diplomats will discuss the security of the energy supply and measures to mitigate high energy prices.

"In the afternoon, the Commissioner will meet with a group of local energy stakeholders before a joint meeting with the chairmen and vice-chair of the Committee of EU Affairs and Committee on Economy of the Slovak National Council," the statement said.

On Friday, Simson will participate in the Globsec Tatra Summit 2022 with Hirman, the statement added.

On Wednesday, the World Trade Organization said that energy prices in the world in August increased by 78% year-on-year, while gas prices rose by 250% and crude oil prices by 36%.