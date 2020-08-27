UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Equities Slip On Hurricane Fears

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:12 PM

European equities slip on hurricane fears

Europe's major stock markets dipped in early deals on Thursday as investors tracked Hurricane Laura, which has now made landfall in Louisiana, stoking concerns over the US economic outlook

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets dipped in early deals on Thursday as investors tracked Hurricane Laura, which has now made landfall in Louisiana, stoking concerns over the US economic outlook.

Dealers were also awaiting a key speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell for any lead it may give on the future direction of US monetary policy.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies declined 0.3 percent to 6,025.71 points in early morning deals.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was 0.2 percent lower at 13,165.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.

4 percent at 5,029.31.

"Investors are concerned about the economic damage that Hurricane Laura is going to cause," noted Avatrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"Hurricane Laura has hit land in Louisiana as a category four hurricane. So far, the economic damage is estimated to be several billion (Dollars), and the sad fact is that Americans are facing another natural tragedy when the first one is not over.""All of this is likely to have an adverse influence on consumer confidence and consumer spending. The country's economic health is already weak, and this is just another blow at the wrong time."

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Powell Lead May Market All Billion Sad

Recent Stories

Formal MoUs to be signed between China, Pakistan f ..

4 minutes ago

UK Training Soldiers From Countries on Foreign Off ..

4 minutes ago

US VP Pence slams Biden, makes case for Trump at R ..

4 minutes ago

1100 new jobs announced under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

8 minutes ago

4 killed in separate incidents

8 minutes ago

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expect first child in ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.